5 reasons why Utah residents won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19

A new poll unveils why Utah residents don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine

By Herb Scribner
Tristin Torkelson gives a COVID-19 vaccination.
Tristin Torkelson, an EMT with Salt Lake County, gives Luis Crespin a COVID-19 vaccination at a Salt Lake County Health Department mobile site at Tejeda’s Market in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A new poll shares why some Utah residents don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A new poll from QuoteWizard by LendingTree has reviewed why Utah residents don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Right now, 2,159,141 people in Utah received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 1,908,850 being fully vaccinated, according to the Utah Department of Health.
  • About 670,500 received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The poll laid out five reasons why Utah residents don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine, most of which are centered around potential side effects and safety.

  • 58% are worried about COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
  • 32% are waiting to see if the COVID-19 vaccine safe.
  • 56% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines in general.
  • 36% don’t trust the U.S. government.
  • 39% don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat.

Note: The numbers don’t add up to 100% because respondents were allowed to give multiple reasons for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll reviewed data from multiple states. Utah’s numbers line up with national averages, except for the idea that COVID-19 is not a threat. For the nation, about 25% of unvaccinated people don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat. That number is 39% in Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

  • Some side effects from vaccination include chills, fever, sore arms and muscle aches for a brief period of time.
  • So far, more than 469 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the United States, per the CDC.

Next Up In Coronavirus

