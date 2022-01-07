5 reasons why Utah residents won’t get vaccinated against COVID-19

A new poll from QuoteWizard by LendingTree has reviewed why Utah residents don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, 2,159,141 people in Utah received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 1,908,850 being fully vaccinated, according to the Utah Department of Health.

About 670,500 received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The poll laid out five reasons why Utah residents don’t want the COVID-19 vaccine, most of which are centered around potential side effects and safety.

58% are worried about COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

32% are waiting to see if the COVID-19 vaccine safe.

56% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines in general.

36% don’t trust the U.S. government.

39% don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat.

Note: The numbers don’t add up to 100% because respondents were allowed to give multiple reasons for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey vaccine hesitancy data for its findings.

The poll reviewed data from multiple states. Utah’s numbers line up with national averages, except for the idea that COVID-19 is not a threat. For the nation, about 25% of unvaccinated people don’t believe COVID-19 is a threat. That number is 39% in Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.