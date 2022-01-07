Omicron COVID-19 variant should not be called ‘mild,’ WHO says

The World Health Organization warned against using the term “mild” to describe the omicron variant of the coronavirus, BBC News reports.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general for the WHO, said the omicron variant has been spreading so fast that health systems are facing tremendous pressure, according to BBC News.

“While omicron does appear to be less severe compared to delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as mild,” Tedros said at a press conference, per BBC News.

“Just like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing people and it is killing people.

“In fact, the tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world.”

This isn’t the first time Tedros has talked about omicron not being a mild disease. Per The Financial Times, he said that the omicron variant will lead to a surge in cases, which will impact hospital systems.

“There is this narrative going on which is ‘it’s milder or less severe,’” Tedros said. “But we’re undermining the other side, at the same time it could be dangerous, because the high transmissibility could increase hospitalizations and deaths.”

Early research has suggested that the omicron variant causes mild COVID-19 symptoms among the fully vaccinated, as I wrote for the Deseret News.