The omicron variant symptoms that might lead to hospitalization

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has become known for causing mild illness, especially among the fully vaccinated. But there are still some COVID-19 symptoms to keep in mind because they may require you to visit the hospital.

The World Health Organization recently updated its COVID-19 question-and-answer page to reflect recent changes with COVID-19 due to the omicron variant.

On the page, the WHO answered questions about what people should do if someone they know is seeing worsening symptoms from COVID-19.

“If symptoms worsen, contact your healthcare provider immediately,” the WHO said.

The WHO outlined specific symptoms to keep an eye out for if you’re worried about hospitalization. Again, these guidelines are still current amid the surge of the omicron variant.

“Depending on the age of the person in your care, their symptoms may look different,” the WHO said. “Adults may look dehydrated, have shortness of breath or chest pains. They may also complain of light-headedness. Children may suddenly appear confused or refuse to eat. Their face or lips may turn blue. Babies may be unable to breastfeed. These symptoms are warning signs that urgent care is needed.”

Researchers are still looking into the omicron variant to see how it impacts different people and populations. So far, early research has found that the omicron variant can evade the COVID-19 vaccine and cause severe illness among the unvaccinated, as I wrote for the Deseret News.