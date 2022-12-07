Does omicron booster protect against newest omicron subvariant BQ.1.1?

Once again, new omicron mutations — BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 — surpassed the previously dominant strain BA.5 in the number of reported cases circulating in the U.S in recent weeks.

A new study found that the updated booster shots, which target both the original coronavirus strain as well as omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5, generates a weaker response against the newer subvariants, per CNBC.

Researchers from University of Texas Medical Branch found that the bivalent booster elicited a robust response against BA.4 and BA.5 but the protection was weaker against newly emerged subvariants like BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 or XBB.1, according to Nature Medicine, the journal that published the study.

CNBC noted that those with prior infection who received an omicron booster had a stronger response to BQ.1.1 compared to those individuals with no history of previous infection.

Do vaccines and treatments work against newer omicron mutations?

BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are behind over 61% of reported cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, like Bebtelovimab for immunocompromised patients, won’t work against BQ.1.1. and BQ.1, according to CNET. For now, there is no evidence that Paxlovid won’t work against these subvariants.

Meanwhile, Moderna pointed to a small analysis it did to test the vaccine’s response against newer subvariants and it found “robust” antibody activity.

As for Pfizer, its research, similar to the scale of Moderna’s, indicated that antibody levels rose nearly nine-fold in those individuals over 55 and vaccinated with the updated shot, according to Reuters.

What are the top omicron symptoms to look out for?

As I previously reported, omicron subvariants have a shorter incubation period, which is why the symptoms may appear earlier. The worst symptom is a “throat on fire,” said UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

The most common omicron-related symptoms are:

