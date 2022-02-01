This omicron variant symptom is becoming more prevalent among the elderly

The omicron variant is still spreading throughout the United States, which has led to a new COVID-19 symptom emerging among the elderly.

The news: Medical experts in Japan have noticed an increase in elderly patients who are hospitalized from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

This has led to elderly people occupying hospital beds at a concerning rate in Japan, according to The Japan News.

The symptom: These elderly patients are suffering from acute pneumonia after infection from the omicron variant.

What they’re saying: Dr. Akira Kano, director for the Fujimino Emergency hospital in Japan, said that this has led to elderly people developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to The Daily Express.

“Elderly patients have received vaccines twice, but that was a while ago, and they are becoming stricken with acute pneumonia.

“The Omicron stars are said to be ‘attenuated,’ but that is far from the truth based on what I have seen on the ground,” Kano said.

The bigger picture: This is happening as Japan starts its mass COVID-19 booster shot release for the entire country.