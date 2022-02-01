 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

This omicron variant symptom is becoming more prevalent among the elderly

Which COVID variant symptom is becoming worse for elderly people?

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Which COVID variant symptom is becoming worse for elderly people?
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The omicron variant is still spreading throughout the United States, which has led to a new COVID-19 symptom emerging among the elderly.

The news: Medical experts in Japan have noticed an increase in elderly patients who are hospitalized from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • This has led to elderly people occupying hospital beds at a concerning rate in Japan, according to The Japan News.

The symptom: These elderly patients are suffering from acute pneumonia after infection from the omicron variant.

What they’re saying: Dr. Akira Kano, director for the Fujimino Emergency hospital in Japan, said that this has led to elderly people developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to The Daily Express.

  • “Elderly patients have received vaccines twice, but that was a while ago, and they are becoming stricken with acute pneumonia.
  • “The Omicron stars are said to be ‘attenuated,’ but that is far from the truth based on what I have seen on the ground,” Kano said.

The bigger picture: This is happening as Japan starts its mass COVID-19 booster shot release for the entire country.

  • Tokyo launched a mass vaccination drive for the booster shots this week, looking to speed up the release of the third shots, ABC News reports.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school girls basketball: Olympus rolls past Highland with emphatic second half performance

By James Edward

The surprisingly simple ways to incentivize marriage

By W. Bradford Wilcox and Erik Randolph

What Justice Breyer’s retirement means for religion

By Kelsey Dallas

3 keys to Utah State’s win over Air Force 

By Jeff Hunter

Eric Weddle not the first NFL player to unretire

By Doug Robinson

From retiree to ‘difference-maker’: Former Ute great in thick of Rams’ Super Bowl run

By Doug Robinson