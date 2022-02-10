 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Russia is beginning military exercises, creating fears that the country will invade Ukraine

Russia has begun military exercises that have stoked fears in the West of a potential invasion

By Herb Scribner
Ukrainian armored vehicles to Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian armored vehicles drive during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Russian military forces Thursday began 10 days of exercises with warships off a port on the Black Sea, stoking fears among the West that an invasion of Ukraine could come soon.
Andrew Marienko, Associated Press

Russian military forces Thursday began 10 days of exercises with warships off a port on the Black Sea, stoking fears among the West that an invasion of Ukraine could come soon.

The news: Six ships arrived at the Sevastopol port in Crimea, per The Washington Post.

  • These ships are often used to unload military troops, vehicles and equipment.
  • Some of these ships were used when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008.

Details: Russian National Guard units and other Russian military troops have been seen gathering near Ukraine, too, according to BBC News.

  • “According to our observations, one or two more weeks are necessary to complete possible preparations for a potential large-scale invasion,” said Kirill Mikhailov, an investigative reporter with the Conflict Intelligence Team, per BBC News.

Why it matters: Ukrainian officials called the maneuvers “unprecedented” that made travel through the Black Sea and Sea of Azov impossible, according to The Washington Post.

  • “In essence, this is a significant and unjustified complication of international shipping, especially trade, which can cause complex economic and social consequences, especially for the ports of Ukraine,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The other side: Per Foreign Policy, Ukraine has started military exercises, too.

  • “The fact that Ukraine’s forces are gearing up at the same time as Russia’s signals a shift from a previous position of wariness over whether its actions would provoke Moscow,” according to Foreign Policy.

