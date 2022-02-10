Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread.
- But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways.
What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not even notice, signaling that some people might have had COVID-19 without knowing it.
- In fact, some of the most common omicron variant symptoms don’t always align with the “classic three” COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough and a sore throat.
Skin symptoms: The Express recently collected a number of reports on different COVID-19 symptoms that can pop up on your skin. Those symptoms include:
- COVID-19 toes.
- Chapped or sore lips.
- Dry skin.
- Heat rash.
- Hives rash.
- Chilblain-style rash.
The bottom line: The omicron variant is still spreading throughout the country, causing a number of different COVID-19 symptoms that you can’t always anticipate.
