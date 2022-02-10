 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread.

  • But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways.

What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not even notice, signaling that some people might have had COVID-19 without knowing it.

Skin symptoms: The Express recently collected a number of reports on different COVID-19 symptoms that can pop up on your skin. Those symptoms include:

  1. COVID-19 toes.
  2. Chapped or sore lips.
  3. Dry skin.
  4. Heat rash.
  5. Hives rash.
  6. Chilblain-style rash.

The bottom line: The omicron variant is still spreading throughout the country, causing a number of different COVID-19 symptoms that you can’t always anticipate.

