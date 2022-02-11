Dr. Fauci says ‘normality’ might be coming back soon

The United States is “on the road to approaching normality,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus.
What’s happening: States across the U.S. are ending mask mandates and ending COVID-19 restrictions, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and New York — all blue states — said that they would be dropping mask mandates in the coming weeks, signaling a shift in COVID-19 policy.
Fauci’s thoughts: Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. is currently “on the road to approaching normality.”
- “Everything I am saying is based on a big caveat,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “We must be prepared for the eventuality that we might get a completely different variant that breaks through all of the protection that you get from prior infection.”
Yes, but: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said an interview with Reuters that we shouldn’t be so quick to drop mandates.
- “Now is not the moment,” she said.
- “I know people are interested in taking masks off. I too am interested. That would be one marker that we have much of the pandemic behind us,” Walenksy told Reuters. “Right now our CDC guidance has not changed. … We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”
The bottom line: Experts are still debating — and apparently unsure — about when to end mask requirements across the country.
