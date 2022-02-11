About 1-in-3 COVID-19 patients developed a new symptom months later

About one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later, another sign of the damaging effects of long COVID-19.
The news: A new study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that 32 out of every 100 older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed one new COVID-19 symptom that required medical attention in the months after infection.
Why this matters: “Studies examining the frequency and severity of new conditions (sequelae) after COVID-19 infection have started to emerge, but few have described the excess risk of new conditions triggered by COVID-19 infection in older adults,” according to a press release on the study.
Symptoms: Some of the developed symptoms include changes to their organs and systems, including heart, kidneys, lungs and liver, the study said.
- The infection also impacted mental health conditions, according to the study.
- COVID-19 patients were more likely to develop respiratory failure, fatigue, high blood pressure and mental health diagnoses.
Details: The researchers reviewed health insurance plan records to identify 133,366 who had COVID-19 before April 1, 2020, the study said.
- The researchers then noted any new conditions that came 21 days after their diagnosis.
- About 32% sought medical attention after those 21 days for a new or persistent condition.
The bigger picture: The study comes at a time when scientists are still examining the long-term effects of COVID-19.
- There’s been an increased discussion about how the plan to open things up and remove COVID-19 restrictions does not benefit those with long-COVID-19 side effects, too.
Loading comments...