About 1-in-3 COVID-19 patients developed a new symptom months later

About one-third of COVID-19 patients often suffered a new COVID-19 symptom months later, another sign of the damaging effects of long COVID-19.

The news: A new study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that 32 out of every 100 older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed one new COVID-19 symptom that required medical attention in the months after infection.

Why this matters: “Studies examining the frequency and severity of new conditions (sequelae) after COVID-19 infection have started to emerge, but few have described the excess risk of new conditions triggered by COVID-19 infection in older adults,” according to a press release on the study.

Symptoms: Some of the developed symptoms include changes to their organs and systems, including heart, kidneys, lungs and liver, the study said.

The infection also impacted mental health conditions, according to the study.

COVID-19 patients were more likely to develop respiratory failure, fatigue, high blood pressure and mental health diagnoses.

Details: The researchers reviewed health insurance plan records to identify 133,366 who had COVID-19 before April 1, 2020, the study said.

The researchers then noted any new conditions that came 21 days after their diagnosis.

About 32% sought medical attention after those 21 days for a new or persistent condition.

The bigger picture: The study comes at a time when scientists are still examining the long-term effects of COVID-19.