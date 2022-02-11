CDC reveals how long COVID-19 booster shots are effective against omicron

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is effective against the coronavirus, but the effectiveness wanes after about four months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The findings: The CDC said Friday that effectiveness against urgent care and hospitalizations from COVID-19 was higher after the third vaccine dose compared to the second.

During the omicron variant’s spread, the booster shot’s effectiveness against COVID-19 emergency room visits and hospitalizations were 87% and 91% during the two months after a third dose.

Yes, but: Those effectiveness numbers dropped to 66% and 78% by the fourth month after a third dose, according to the CDC.

Why it matters: “All eligible persons should remain up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations to best protect against COVID-19–associated hospitalizations” and emergency room visits, according to the CDC.

The bigger picture: Experts have been saying for a while that the COVID-19 booster shot can provide strong protection against the coronavirus, including the highly transmissible omicron variant.