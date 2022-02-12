The ‘full-blown’ pandemic phase is almost over, Dr. Fauci says

The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” might be nearing an end, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What’s happening: Fauci told The Financial Times that the COVID-19 pandemic’s pandemic phase is nearing its end and that normality may be around the corner.

What he said: “As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci told The Financial Times.

“There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

Fauci said he hoped COVID-19 restrictions would end soon and that it would likely happen in 2022.

However, he said local health departments should introduce health restrictions if cases begin to climb.

Flashback: Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus, told The Washington Post that the U.S. is “on the road to approaching normality.”

His comments come as a wave of blue states — Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and New York — have started to lift mask mandates, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Yes, but: “Everything I am saying is based on a big caveat,” Fauci told The Washington Post. “We must be prepared for the eventuality that we might get a completely different variant that breaks through all of the protection that you get from prior infection.”