Can you get omicron twice? It appears so

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

There’s growing evidence that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can reinfect previous omicron variant patients.

What’s happening: A large amount of anecdotal evidence points to the omicron variant reinfecting people who already had it, signaling another shift in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fortune.

What they’re saying: “People are being reinfected immediately again after omicron infection,” Yaneer Bar-Yam, president of the New England Complex Systems Institute, wrote on Twitter.

  • “Yes, you can get omicron twice,” Stanley Weiss, an epidemiologist at Rutgers School of Public Health, told Yahoo.
  • He added, “If you had a mild infection, didn’t get a very good immune response, and you get exposed again with a big dose of the virus, it’s definitely possible.”

Flashback: Experts said back in January the potential for reinfection was high with the omicron variant, specifically among those who had natural immunity, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja, the senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told KHOU 11 that researchers are still unsure about immunity among omicron variant patients.
  • “It’s unclear, at this point, what level of immunity occurs after an omicron infection. I suspect over time, yes, you probably can get reinfected. But we don’t have that data yet because omicron has only been around since October/November.”

