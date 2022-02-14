Can you get omicron twice? It appears so

There’s growing evidence that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can reinfect previous omicron variant patients.

What’s happening: A large amount of anecdotal evidence points to the omicron variant reinfecting people who already had it, signaling another shift in the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fortune.

What they’re saying: “People are being reinfected immediately again after omicron infection,” Yaneer Bar-Yam, president of the New England Complex Systems Institute, wrote on Twitter.

“Yes, you can get omicron twice,” Stanley Weiss, an epidemiologist at Rutgers School of Public Health, told Yahoo.

He added, “If you had a mild infection, didn’t get a very good immune response, and you get exposed again with a big dose of the virus, it’s definitely possible.”

Flashback: Experts said back in January the potential for reinfection was high with the omicron variant, specifically among those who had natural immunity, as I reported for the Deseret News.