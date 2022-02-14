 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

New test could determine the severity of your COVID symptoms

Worried you’ll have severe COVID? A new test could help ease your worry

By Herb Scribner
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Worried you’ll have severe COVID? A new test could help ease your worry.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Scientists may have developed a new blood test that would help determine the severity of your COVID-19 symptoms.

The news: Scientists at George Washington University said they developed a new tool — deemed as a “simple blood test” — that “can quickly detect if someone has COVID-19 and predict how severely their immune system will react to the infection,” according to NBC Washington.

  • “We’re using the person’s own body to tell us that they think something is awry,” said Dr. Tim McCaffrey, lead researcher for the project.
  • The researchers published their findings of the blood test in the medical journal Public Library of Science (PLOS ONE).

Why it matters: “The findings could one day lead to a powerful tool to help doctors determine the best treatment plan for people with COVID-19,” per Science Daily.

The bigger picture: The study comes as coronavirus variants continue to change how we understand the virus.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Star Wars rumor: Disney developing a new trilogy after Episode IX to focus on new Jedi order

By Herb Scribner

The Super Bowl really had 7 electric car commercials. Why is that?

By Gitanjali Poonia

Steward Health Care Week 27 high school star athletes of the week

By James Edward

Utah Senate poised to pass rule limiting media access during legislative session

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

How war in Ukraine could hit Americans

By The Deseret News Editorial Board

University of Utah alum Megan Nick wins USA’s second-ever medal in women’s aerial skiing

By Joe Coles