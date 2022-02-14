New test could determine the severity of your COVID symptoms

Scientists may have developed a new blood test that would help determine the severity of your COVID-19 symptoms.

The news: Scientists at George Washington University said they developed a new tool — deemed as a “simple blood test” — that “can quickly detect if someone has COVID-19 and predict how severely their immune system will react to the infection,” according to NBC Washington.

“We’re using the person’s own body to tell us that they think something is awry,” said Dr. Tim McCaffrey, lead researcher for the project.

The researchers published their findings of the blood test in the medical journal Public Library of Science (PLOS ONE).

Why it matters: “The findings could one day lead to a powerful tool to help doctors determine the best treatment plan for people with COVID-19,” per Science Daily.

The bigger picture: The study comes as coronavirus variants continue to change how we understand the virus.