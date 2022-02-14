 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Does COVID create long-term heart problems?

What you need to know about COVID-19 and heart problems

By Herb Scribner
An image depicting the omicron variant.
There are some details you need to know about COVID-19 and heart problems, according to a study.
Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

COVID-19 survivors continue to be at risk for heart problems for at least one year after infection, according to a new study.

What’s going on: A new study published in Nature Medicine found that COVID-19 often created heart rhythm irregularities and, in some cases, deadly blood clots in the year after someone was first infected with COVID-19.

  • Per NBC News, the study — which reviewed the rates of people with new heart problems among 153,760 COVID-19 patients — found that COVID-19 put people at risk for a number of heart problems, including:
  • Heart failure (72%).
  • Heart attack (63%).
  • Stroke (52%).

What they’re saying: “It was a bit of a moment for us when we realized it was evident in all of these subgroups, including younger adults, older adults, Black people, white people, people with obesity and those without,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, according to NBC News.

  • “The risk was everywhere,” he said.

The bigger picture: COVID-19 survivors have reported suffering symptoms — from fatigue to shortness of breath, among a number of other side effects — for months after infection.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah Senate poised to pass rule limiting media access during legislative session

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

How war in Ukraine could hit Americans

By The Deseret News Editorial Board

University of Utah alum Megan Nick wins USA’s second-ever medal in women’s aerial skiing

By Joe Coles

Can you get omicron twice? It appears so

By Herb Scribner

Utah’s Homie cuts staff amid roiled real estate market

By Art Raymond

Hardest hit ‘long’ COVID-19 patients may be those who least expect it

By Lisa Riley Roche