Are Americans done with COVID?

A new study has found that Americans are a little unsure about what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they found: The new Signs study — which centered around pandemic fatigue and how Americans feel about the pandemic — found interesting tidbits about how Americans are feeling right now.
- 46% of people ignore all COVID-19 variant news.
- 27% of people worry the COVID-19 pandemic will never end.
- But 47% see an end to the COVID-19 pandemic happening soon.
- 71% of people are willing to get COVID booster shots as needed to fight off future COVID variants.
- But 18% say they won’t get another COVID-19 booster shot.
- 28% of unvaccinated people wouldn’t wear a mask in any situation.
- 59% would wear a face mask around at-risk individuals.
- 63% would wear a mask in a hospital.
The takeaway: Americans are clearly unsure what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic. And, for the most part, Americans seem split about what to do next to tackle the coronavirus.
What’s next: The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” might be nearing its finale, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- “As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci told The Financial Times.
- “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”
