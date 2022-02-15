Are Americans done with COVID?

A new study has found that Americans are a little unsure about what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they found: The new Signs study — which centered around pandemic fatigue and how Americans feel about the pandemic — found interesting tidbits about how Americans are feeling right now.

46% of people ignore all COVID-19 variant news.

27% of people worry the COVID-19 pandemic will never end.

But 47% see an end to the COVID-19 pandemic happening soon.

71% of people are willing to get COVID booster shots as needed to fight off future COVID variants.

But 18% say they won’t get another COVID-19 booster shot.

28% of unvaccinated people wouldn’t wear a mask in any situation.

59% would wear a face mask around at-risk individuals.

63% would wear a mask in a hospital.

The takeaway: Americans are clearly unsure what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic. And, for the most part, Americans seem split about what to do next to tackle the coronavirus.

What’s next: The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” might be nearing its finale, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.