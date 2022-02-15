 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Are Americans done with COVID?

How Americans plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
How do Americans plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward?
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

A new study has found that Americans are a little unsure about what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they found: The new Signs study — which centered around pandemic fatigue and how Americans feel about the pandemic — found interesting tidbits about how Americans are feeling right now.

  • 46% of people ignore all COVID-19 variant news.
  • 27% of people worry the COVID-19 pandemic will never end.
  • But 47% see an end to the COVID-19 pandemic happening soon.
  • 71% of people are willing to get COVID booster shots as needed to fight off future COVID variants.
  • But 18% say they won’t get another COVID-19 booster shot.
  • 28% of unvaccinated people wouldn’t wear a mask in any situation.
  • 59% would wear a face mask around at-risk individuals.
  • 63% would wear a mask in a hospital.

The takeaway: Americans are clearly unsure what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic. And, for the most part, Americans seem split about what to do next to tackle the coronavirus.

What’s next: The “full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19” might be nearing its finale, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

  • “As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of COVID-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated,” Fauci told The Financial Times.
  • “There will also be more people making their own decisions on how they want to deal with the virus.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

