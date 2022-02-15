 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

CDC could lift mask recommendations soon, expert says

Will the CDC lift its mask recommendations amid the COVID-19 surge?

By Herb Scribner
A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks.
A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sits outside the pharmacy at this Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon want to change its mask recommendation due to the changing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

What happened: Gottlieb said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he could see the CDC making new COVID-19 recommendations based on local communities.

  • “That’s probably where they should have been all along. I think they’re going to make that adaptation because there clearly are parts of the country where prevalence is low enough now and heading in a positive direction that they can start lifting this mitigation,” he said.

Yes, but: “There’s still parts of the country that have a lot of overcrowded infection,” Gottlieb said, according to the New York Post.

  • “When you look at states like Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, they’re at about … 100 cases per 100,000 people per day. That’s a pretty dense epidemic.”
  • “So the CDC has a hard time setting a national standard across a very diverse experience with this.”

The bigger picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against dropping COVID-19 mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, though.

  • “Now is not the moment,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in an interview with Reuters.
  • “I know people are interested in taking masks off. I too am interested. That would be one marker that we have much of the pandemic behind us,” Walenksy told Reuters. “Right now our CDC guidance has not changed. … We continue to endorse universal masking in schools.”

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Gruesome murders relived before Utah committee axes death penalty repeal

By Katie McKellar

Analysis: Jazz blow out lowly Rockets in Rudy Gobert’s return

By Sarah Todd

Scientists may have found a planet that could sustain life

By Herb Scribner

‘Foot voting’ complicates the narrative that the U.S. is inherently racist

By Ari Blaff

Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first

By Kyle Dunphey

Former BYU QB Baylor Romney announces his next career move

By Joe Coles