This country is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot.

Sweden’s public health department Wednesday recommended people 80 years old and up received a second COVID-19 booster shot — a fourth vaccine shot overall — to combat the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

Sweden, which has removed COVID-19 restrictions, said the coronavirus is causing long-term health issues for young people, too.

Why they’re saying: “We believe that people who are 80 years and older will benefit” from a fourth shot, said Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s public health agency, per The New York Times.

Why it matters: “The country is among the few places to recommend a fourth dose as a booster, beyond the initial shots and one booster that experts say most adults should receive,” according to The New York Times.

The bigger picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is effective against the coronavirus, but the effectiveness wanes after about four months, as I reported for the Deseret News.