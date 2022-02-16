 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This country is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot.

A fourth COVID-19 shot is already making the rounds across the world

By Herb Scribner
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A fourth COVID-19 shot is already making the rounds across the world.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Sweden’s public health department Wednesday recommended people 80 years old and up received a second COVID-19 booster shot — a fourth vaccine shot overall — to combat the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

  • Sweden, which has removed COVID-19 restrictions, said the coronavirus is causing long-term health issues for young people, too.

Why they’re saying: “We believe that people who are 80 years and older will benefit” from a fourth shot, said Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s public health agency, per The New York Times.

Why it matters: “The country is among the few places to recommend a fourth dose as a booster, beyond the initial shots and one booster that experts say most adults should receive,” according to The New York Times.

The bigger picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is effective against the coronavirus, but the effectiveness wanes after about four months, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • During the omicron variant’s initial spread, the COVID-19 booster shot’s effectiveness against COVID-19 emergency room visits and hospitalizations were 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after a third dose.
  • The effectiveness numbers dropped to 66% and 78%, respectively, by the fourth month after a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

