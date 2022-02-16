 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

COVID-19 could create an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, experts say

Chronic fatigue syndrome could be more widespread

By Herb Scribner
Michelle Budge

The novel coronavirus may lead to an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, doctors recently told NorthJersey.com.

What’s going on: The novel coronavirus continues to infect people across the country. In many cases, COVID-19 survivors have ended up with long-term health issues, otherwise known as long COVID-19, per NorthJersey.com.

  • One of those long COVID-19 symptoms includes chronic fatigue syndrome — or myalgic encephalomyelitis, otherwise called “ME.”

What they’re saying: “When we saw COVID happening, people in the ME community were some of the first to raise alarm bells that this was going to be a mass disabling event,” Robert Sklans of Metuchen, a board member with the advocacy group #MEAction Network, told NorthJersey.com.

  • “We were looking at the symptoms of long COVID and saying there are going to be a boatload of people with ME/CFS.”

More symptoms: A new study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that about one-third of COVID-19 patients developed a new COVID-19 symptom months after infection.

  • Those symptoms often include fatigue, respiratory failure and high blood pressure.

The bigger picture: As states begin to drop COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates, vulnerable people — including those with high-risk medical conditions and long COVID-19 symptoms — are left more at risk.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Recruiting could look a little different in the near future

By Trent Wood

Juneteenth could become Utah’s newest state holiday

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko

COVID antibodies improve after vaccination, study says

By Herb Scribner

Why should we care about gum disease?

By Stonehaven Dental

Tale of two BYU guards, career games

By Dick Harmon

Senators introduce new child online safety bill. Here’s how it could protect your kids

By Herb Scribner