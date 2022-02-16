 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The CDC wants to give you a break from wearing masks, director says

The CDC said it wants to give you a break from wearing face masks due to COVID-19

By Herb Scribner
A sign requiring masks.
A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a storefront in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Matt Rourke, Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is hinting at changing its face mask recommendations, but there hasn’t been a clear announcement yet.

Yes, but: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that CDC wants to give people a break from wearing their face masks, according to CNBC.

What she said: “We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.

Details: Currently, the CDC recommends that people wear masks in indoor locations regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

What’s next: Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he expects to see the CDC change its recommendations soon.

  • “That’s probably where they should have been all along. I think they’re going to make that adaptation because there clearly are parts of the country where prevalence is low enough now and heading in a positive direction that they can start lifting this mitigation,” he said.

