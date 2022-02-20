 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19. Here’s what her symptoms are like

Queen Elizabeth, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, has continued to work during her diagnosis.

By Herb Scribner
Queen Elizabeth II has mild symptoms and will continue with duties.
Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and will continue with duties.
Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The news: Queen Elizabeth II has been experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the statement said.

  • “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added.

Why it matters: Queen Elizabeth, 95, recently celebrated the Platinum Jubilee anniversary, meaning she has spent 70 years on the throne, according to NBC News.

  • She is currently the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch.

What they’re saying: “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health,” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

Flashback: Queen Elizabeth II’s COVID-19 status has been on the eyes of many since the pandemic began.

  • There were concerns she’d tested positive early on the pandemic after Johnson became the first major world leader diagnosed with coronavirus back in March 2020.
  • The queen immediately went into quarantine after Johnson, who she had been speaking with at the time, tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time to AFP that Queen Elizabeth II reamined “in good health” and would be “following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.”

Yes, but: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations back in January 2021.

Queen Elizabeth received a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, too, according to USA Today.

