Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks

Parents should continue to let their children wear face masks to protect against COVID-19, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What he said: “It’s understandable why people want to take masks off the kids. But, right now, given the level of activity that we have, it is risky,” Fauci said, according to Fox News.

“Now we could get lucky, cause the trajectory right now is going way down,” Fauci added. “And it very well may be that if you take masks off of kids in the next week or so, it’s going to keep going down. But you have to be careful.”

The bigger picture: Fauci’s comments come as COVID-19 cases are starting to dip and more states are beginning to open up by loosening COVID-19 restrictions and lifting mask mandates, as I wrote for the Deseret News.