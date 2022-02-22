Fox Business host Neil Cavuto reveals he almost died from COVID

Fox News Business News anchor Neil Cavuto revealed the real reason behind his unexplained absence from the show.

On Monday, he revealed that he survived another round of the COVID-19 infection, only this time, it nearly killed him, according to NBC News.

The host of “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” had tested positive for the virus this past fall but got infected again recently.

“This was scary. How scary? I’m talking, ‘Ponderosa suddenly out of the prime rib in the middle of the buffet line scary!’ That’s how scary,” Cavuto said.

“It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch and go,” Cavuto said. “Some of you who wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for. So sorry to disappoint you. But no, the vaccine didn’t cause that.”

According to The Independent, his latest infection had induced pneumonia, causing his lungs to inflame and fill up with liquid, explained Cavuto. But the vaccine had saved his life, he added.

“The vaccine didn’t cause that. That grassy knoll theory has come up a lot. My very compromised immune system did... I’m among the vulnerable three % or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine,” he said.

“It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense, maybe not great comfort for some of you, and frankly not great comfort for me either,” he said.

According to CNN, Cavuto has been vocal about his support for the vaccines, even though his colleagues, like Tucker Carlson, have opposing views.