COVID-19 tests are still important for ‘future waves’ of COVID-19

COVID-19 tests are an important tool that can help stop future waves of COVID-19, according to Sterling Pathology, a leader in diagnostic COVID-19 testing.

What they said: “Covid-19 is not going away, and neither should testing,” said Sterling Pathology in a statement emailed to the Deseret News.

“As mandates on vaccinations and testing requirements continue to evolve, organizations need to implement bulk testing plans and prepare for future waves of Covid-19.”

Driving the news: The World Health Organization said COVID-19 is still on the rise throughout the world despite dwindling numbers in the United States.

“The bigger concern right now, I think, is the still increasing number of deaths,” World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19 Maria Van Kerkhove said, per Reuters.

The bigger picture: According to Insider, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have dwindled more than 90% since January, which is when the United States hit a COVID-19 pandemic peak.