CDC to announce new face mask recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will loosen COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations for face masks Friday.

What’s happening: The CDC will make a change to weigh metrics like hospital capacity and COVID-19 admissions instead of COVID-19 case numbers, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The CDC’s intent is to make it so “more people can feel comfortable going maskless in indoor public spaces,” per The Washington Post.

Catching up quick: Experts have been discussing the CDC changing its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle across the U.S.

Yes, but: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that masks were an important way to stop the spread, even as cases dwindled.