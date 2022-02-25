What symptoms to expect if you’re reinfected with COVID-19

The BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant has a unique set of symptoms that show up differently for everyone.

Driving the news: Researchers recently conducted an in-depth analysis into reinfection risks from the BA.2 variant, investigating whether or not the BA.2 variant can infect people who already were infected with the omicron variant, per CNN.

In the study, the researchers investigated 140,000 viral genomes from infected patients.

They found there were 263 reinfections.

The researchers found 47 people who had been reinfected with BA.2 after getting the original omicron variant.

Symptoms: Symptoms for the reinfected were across the board, according to CNN.

Most reinfections were mild.

Some people had no COVID-19 symptoms or mild COVID-19 symptoms.

About five people suffered “symptoms that were characterized as moderate, akin to flu-like symptoms,” according to CNN.

No hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The bigger picture: A large amount of anecdotal evidence has suggested that the omicron variant can reinfect people, especially through the BA.2 subvariant.