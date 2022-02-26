COVID-19 symptoms: Which COVID-19 symptoms should you expect now?

Scientists and doctors have been speaking out about coronavirus symptoms you might be experiencing now as the BA.2 variant and long COVID become more common among infected people.

What to expect from the BA. 2 omicron variant: The omicron variant’s subvariant — the BA.2 variant — has been spreading in recent weeks as normal omicron variant symptoms have dwindled, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Symptoms: The BA.2 COVID-19 variant has different COVID-19 symptoms compared to other coronavirus variants, per KREM 2 News.

Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that dizziness and fatigue are unique COVID-19 symptoms that people are experiencing from the BA.2 variant.

What to expect from long COVID-19: Long COVID-19 has become another factor that doctors are concerned about, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Long COVID-19 describes the symptoms people feel weeks to months after their initial COVID-19 infection.

Symptoms: Sean Marchese, a registered nurse with The Mesothelioma Center, told Eat This, Not That! that long COVID-19 has some telling signs to consider.