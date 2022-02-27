 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Omicron variant symptoms: The original omicron symptoms to remember

COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
COVID-19 symptoms might continue to show up. Here’s what to expect next.
Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

COVID-19 cases are dropping off across the United States, but there are still thousands of cases every day, many of them linked to the omicron variant.

What to expect: The omicron variant has been seen as a mild version of the novel coronavirus.

Yes, but: Mild doesn’t always mean mild. Mild symptoms could mean something like the flu or a cold, or it could mean such a severe cold that you barely miss hospitalization, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • “The big question is whether or not you’re able to recuperate at home,” Carl Lambert Jr., a Chicago-based family physician, told HuffPost.

Symptoms: Dr. Suneet Singh, the medical director of CareHive Health in Austin, Texas., told Yahoo! the omicron variant symptoms are often different than the normal COVID-19 symptoms. Singh listed these omicron variant symptoms to look out for:

  • Runny nose.
  • Stuffy nose.
  • Sore throat.

Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to identify the top 14 omicron variant symptoms, which include:

  1. Runny nose
  2. Headache.
  3. Fatigue.
  4. Sneezing.
  5. Sore throat.
  6. Persistent cough.
  7. Hoarse voice.
  8. Chills or shivers.
  9. Fever.
  10. Dizziness.
  11. Brain fog.
  12. Muscle pains.
  13. Loss of smell.
  14. Chest pain.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Real Salt Lake and Houston play to scoreless tie in opener

By Associated Press

Perspective: God bless the Ukrainian people. Their fight must inspire a new era of global engagement

By Robert C. O'Brien

Can BYU women, already regular-season WCC champs, add a tournament crown to their resume?

By Jeff Call

Danuel House steps up to defend Devin Booker down the stretch of Jazz’s win over Suns

By Sarah Todd

‘No regrets’: Utah guard Marco Anthony thriving with new team

By Jay Drew

There’s buried treasure in them there hills, thanks to these two friends

By Lee Benson