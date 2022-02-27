Omicron variant symptoms: The original omicron symptoms to remember

COVID-19 cases are dropping off across the United States, but there are still thousands of cases every day, many of them linked to the omicron variant.

What to expect: The omicron variant has been seen as a mild version of the novel coronavirus.

Yes, but: Mild doesn’t always mean mild. Mild symptoms could mean something like the flu or a cold, or it could mean such a severe cold that you barely miss hospitalization, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“The big question is whether or not you’re able to recuperate at home,” Carl Lambert Jr., a Chicago-based family physician, told HuffPost.

Symptoms: Dr. Suneet Singh, the medical director of CareHive Health in Austin, Texas., told Yahoo! the omicron variant symptoms are often different than the normal COVID-19 symptoms. Singh listed these omicron variant symptoms to look out for:

Runny nose.

Stuffy nose.

Sore throat.

Business Insider used data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study to identify the top 14 omicron variant symptoms, which include: