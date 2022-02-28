Why new COVID-19 variants evolve so quickly

The novel coronavirus has a tendency to evolve quickly. As we’ve seen over the last three years, the coronavirus has been shifting almost in real-time to adapt to our society’s level of immunity.



But how fast does the coronavirus evolve?

Details: Scientists recently investigated why the novel coronavirus can evolve so quickly.



The researchers examined the virus’ sequence data to find “the rate at which new mutations arise in the pathogen’s genetic code,” according to Science Alert.

In all, the scientists found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has about two mutations every month.

Yes, but: The coronavirus variants of concern — such as the alpha, beta, delta and omicron variants — undergo much quicker changes.



“The sheer number of mutations observed in these four VOCs is much higher than what would be expected under phylogenetic estimates of the nucleotide evolutionary rate of SARS-CoV-2,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Why it matters: COVID-19 is still circulating throughout the United States, though at the lowest numbers since summer 2021, according to The New York Times.



Experts are worried a new COVID-19 variant could arrive in the near future, though, which would change the pandemic yet again, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“We find compelling evidence that episodic, instead of long term, increases in the substitution rate underpin the emergence of VOCs,” the research team wrote.

The scientists found that the variants’ evolution happens quickly and episodically, meaning the virus will change quickly before a new variant emerges.