Europe just entered a COVID-19 ‘ceasefire.’ Here’s what that means

Europe will soon reach a “long period of tranquillity” in the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organizations European director said Wednesday.

What’s happening: Dr. Hans Kluge, the director for the European content for WHO, said high vaccination rates and a less severe omicron variant will help Europe reach a peaceful time with COVID-19, according to BBC News.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a ‘ceasefire’ that could bring us enduring peace,” he said.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases are still high in Europe. But there have been fewer hospitalizations, which has made COVID-19 a less critical threat for the continent.

Denmark became the first European Union country to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks, according to CNN.

Norway announced a relaxation of its COVID-19 rules.

Sweden said it will lift domestic COVID-19 restrictions on Feb. 9.

The bigger picture: Europe’s shift into a “ceasefire” could be a sign of what’s to come in the United States, which has often lagged one or two weeks behind European countries when it comes to the coronavirus.