Does COVID-19 lead to risk of poor mental health?

A study published in the British Medical Journal shows that those who have survived COVID-19 are at an increased risk of developing certain mental health issues, such as anxiety and depressive disorders.

Participants: The study collected data of nearly 154,000 COVID-19 patients from the Veterans Health Administration system.



Participants of the study had not received mental health diagnoses or treatment within two years of being infected with the virus.

The study: The data from those affected with COVID-19 was compared against a separate group of people who never contracted the virus.

Results: The COVID-19 group showed an increased risk of incident anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, stress and adjustment disorders, and use of antidepressants and benzodiazepines, compared to the group without a COVID-19 infection, according to the study.

