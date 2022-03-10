Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 10, 2022 
Should you worry about the new ‘deltacron’ variant?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 10, 2022 11 p.m. MST
The delta variant of the coronavirus.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The World Health Organization said Wednesday there’s a new hybrid COVID-19 variant that combines the delta variant and the omicron variant in multiple places across the world.

What they found: In a new study to be published on research site MedRxiv, researchers said they found this new “deltacron” variant in the United States, France, the Netherlands and Denmark.

  • Three of the COVID-19 patients reviewed in the study had a version of COVID-19 that had the spike protein from omicron with the delta “body,” according to Reuters.
Yes, but: William Lee, the chief science officer at Helix, told USA Today there’s no immediate reason to panic over the “deltacron” variant since cases remain low.

  • “The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it’s probably not going to elevate to a variant of concern level,” he told USA Today.
  • Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said at a press conference Wednesday “there are very low levels of this detection.”


Flashback: Society has had a run-in with a “deltacron” variant before. In January, scientists in Cyprus said they had discovered a COVID-19 variant that mixed the omicron and delta variants, per Bloomberg News.

  • However, the medical community — including biologist Eric Topol of the Scripps Research Translational Institute — disputed the science behind “deltacron.” Experts called it a “scariant” of COVID-19 that wouldn’t pose much of a threat, but made for a scary headline in the news.

What’s next: The WHO will continue to monitor the new “deltacron” combination for ”any change in the epidemiology,” Van Kerkhove said during the Wednesday press conference.

  • She added, “we haven’t seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway.”
