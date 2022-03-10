Deltacron symptoms: Do we know anything yet about the new COVID variant?

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday there’s a new hybrid COVID-19 variant that combines the delta variant and the omicron variant — but not much is known about severity or symptoms.

What they found: Researchers said in a new study published on MedRxiv — ahead of peer review — that there’s a new “deltacron” variant that combines the spike protein of omicron with the “body” of the delta variant, per Reuters.

What they’re saying: Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said at a press conference Wednesday “there are very low levels of detection” of the “deltacron” variant, so there shouldn’t be much concern yet, according to USA Today.



William Lee, the chief science officer at Helix, told USA Today that “deltacron” cases are so low that there’s no reason to label it a variant of concern.

Symptoms and severity: The United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency is still monitoring the hybrid variant after its discovery.



Per NDTV, there has been no information about the infectiousness or severity of “deltacron.”

No information has been released on “deltacron” symptoms, either.

She added, “We haven’t seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway.”