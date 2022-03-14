Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 
Former President Barack Obama has COVID-19. Here are his symptoms

What COVID symptom did President Barack Obama have?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 10:30 a.m. MDT
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Obama said over the weekend that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Susan Walsh, Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama said over the weekend that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Driving the news: “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama tweeted Sunday.

  • “It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.
Symptoms: Obama described himself as having a “scratchy throat” — a prominent COVID-19 symptom associated with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

The bigger picture: There have been more than 79 million COVID-19 cases in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • More than 964,000 people have died from COVID-19 during that time as well, according to the CDC.
