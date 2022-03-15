Why the deltacron variant may not be around for long

The deltacron variant — a new COVID-19 variant that combines the omicron and delta variants — might not exist for much longer, as health experts could change the name in the future.

Driving the news: Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California Berkeley, told KRON4-TV that the “deltacron” variant could get a new name in the future as the World Health Organization continues to monitor it.

What they’re saying: “It sounds pretty ominious if you take the worst aspects of delta, which was a more serious illness, and you combine it with the worst aspects of omicron which is very transmissible then you have something that sounds pretty scary,” Swartzberg told KRON4-TV.



“There is absolutely no evidence that this new recombinant virus has those qualities at all.”

Catch up quick: The World Health Organization confirmed the new coronavirus variant last week in deltacron.



The new variant appears to be a combination of the delta variant and the omicron variant, as I reported for Deseret News.

“We have not seen any change in the epidemiology with this recombinant. We haven’t seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway,” WHO COVID-19 technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said in a press briefing Wednesday

The bottom line: William Lee, the chief science officer at Helix, told USA Today that the new variant may not amount to much long-term.

