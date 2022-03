New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.

Symptoms: The two patients had mild COVID-19 symptoms, including “fever, headaches and muscle aches,” the Health Ministry said.



The two patients did not require specialized care after infection.

Worth noting: Israel’s COVID czar, professor Salman Zarka, said that two variants can mutate together when they’re found in the same cell. These variants “when they multiply, they exchange genetic material, creating a new virus,” he said.

Meanwhile: The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant that combines BA.1 and BA.2 isn’t isolated to Israel. Thailand said it’s seen a similar virus in recent days, which has been called the “BA.2.2” variant.



“Variants are coming and omicron was the first one,” he said.

“So what we are trying to do, and we’re working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year.”

Experts continue to monitor COVID-19 cases across the world. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge soon.