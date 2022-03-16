New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.

Symptoms: The two patients had mild COVID-19 symptoms, including “fever, headaches and muscle aches,” the Health Ministry said.



The two patients did not require specialized care after infection.

Worth noting: Israel’s COVID czar, professor Salman Zarka, said that two variants can mutate together when they’re found in the same cell. These variants “when they multiply, they exchange genetic material, creating a new virus,” he said.

Meanwhile: The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant that combines BA.1 and BA.2 isn’t isolated to Israel. Thailand said it’s seen a similar virus in recent days, which has been called the “BA.2.2” variant.

