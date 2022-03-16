Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

The BA.2.2 variant may have arrived. Here are the COVID-19 symptoms to remember

The BA.2.2 variant may be spreading around the world. What symptoms should you expect?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 16, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE The BA.2.2 variant may have arrived. Here are the COVID-19 symptoms to remember
An illustration for the omicron variant.

The BA.2.2 variant may be spreading around the world. What symptoms should you expect?

Illustration by Alex Cochan, Deseret News

A new COVID-19 variant — a combination of the omicron variant and the omicron subvariant — may be spreading in countries around the world.

What’s happening: Israel’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that two travelers tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which combines the omicron variant and the omicron variant’s subvariant, the BA.2 variant.

Related

BA.2.2 symptoms: The two COVID-19 patients in Israel had mild COVID-19 symptoms from the variant, including “fever, headaches and muscle aches,” the Health Ministry said.

Omicron variant symptoms: In general, the omicron variant has created a number of COVID-19 symptoms, all of which are different for patients depending on vaccination status and immunity from previous infection.

BA.2 variant symptoms: Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 variant of the omicron variant has some unique symptoms, too.


The bigger picture: Experts are continuing to monitor new COVID-19 variants that emerge, studying each new variant for potential severity and transmissibility.

  • “Variants are coming and omicron was the first one,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend.
  • “So what we are trying to do, and we’re working very diligently right now, it is to make not only a vaccine that will protect against all variants, including omicron, but also something that can protect for at least a year.”

Next Up In Coronavirus
CDC reveals the COVID-19 symptoms to consider as spring nears
Congress denies additional COVID funding: How could this affect Americans?
New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants
Your body will recognize deltacron as omicron, experts say
The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about
COVID-19 is surging again in Europe and Asia. What does that mean for Utah?