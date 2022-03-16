The BA.2.2 variant may have arrived. Here are the COVID-19 symptoms to remember

A new COVID-19 variant — a combination of the omicron variant and the omicron subvariant — may be spreading in countries around the world.

What’s happening: Israel’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that two travelers tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant, which combines the omicron variant and the omicron variant’s subvariant, the BA.2 variant.



Thailand said it has seen a similar coronavirus variant in recent days, calling it the “BA.2.2” variant.

BA.2.2 symptoms: The two COVID-19 patients in Israel had mild COVID-19 symptoms from the variant, including “fever, headaches and muscle aches,” the Health Ministry said.

Omicron variant symptoms: In general, the omicron variant has created a number of COVID-19 symptoms, all of which are different for patients depending on vaccination status and immunity from previous infection.



BA.2 variant symptoms: Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 variant of the omicron variant has some unique symptoms, too.



Two major BA.2 variant symptoms include dizziness and fatigue, as I wrote for the Deseret News.