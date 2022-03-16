CDC reveals the COVID-19 symptoms to consider as spring nears

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that outlined the different symptoms someone can get from COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.
Why it matters: Spring is right around the corner, leading to little colds, allergies and more. With COVID-19 still running through the country, the CDC shared symptoms so people know what might be impacting them.
COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC chart identified the following COVID-19 symptoms:
- Fever or chills.
- Cough.
- Body aches.
- Headaches.
- Tiredness.
- Loss of taste or smell.
- Shortness of breath.
- Sore throat.
- Sneezing.
- Itchy or watery eyes.
- Runny or stuffy nose.
Allergy symptoms: The CDC said people will want to keep an eye out for specific allergy symptoms, too:
- Cough.
- Headaches.
- Tiredness.
- Sore throat.
- Sneezing.
- Itchy or watery eyes.
- Runny or stuffy nose.
🌿🌼 Both seasonal allergies and #COVID19 can cause cough, fatigue, and headache, but fever and chills are more common with COVID-19. Use this chart to learn more about similarities and differences between COVID-19 & allergies.— CDC (@CDCgov) February 5, 2022
Both: Per the CDC, both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies can lead to a cough, headaches and fatigue.
Yes, but: Chills and fever remain more common with the novel coronavirus.
The bigger picture: The coronavirus is still infecting thousands of people in the United States every day. At least 47,000 people were infected with COVID-19 in the last day, per the CDC.
- Data from wastewater shows there is a rise in COVID-19 infections after a lull period, per Bloomberg.