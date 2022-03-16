Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 
CDC reveals the COVID-19 symptoms to consider as spring nears

The CDC shared a chart of allergy and COVID-19 symptoms to consider

Herb Scribner
 March 16, 2022
An illustration of the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared a chart of allergy and COVID-19 symptoms to consider.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that outlined the different symptoms someone can get from COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

Why it matters: Spring is right around the corner, leading to little colds, allergies and more. With COVID-19 still running through the country, the CDC shared symptoms so people know what might be impacting them.

COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC chart identified the following COVID-19 symptoms:

  • Fever or chills.
  • Cough.
  • Body aches.
  • Headaches.
  • Tiredness.
  • Loss of taste or smell.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Sore throat.
  • Sneezing.
  • Itchy or watery eyes.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.
Allergy symptoms: The CDC said people will want to keep an eye out for specific allergy symptoms, too:

  • Cough.
  • Headaches.
  • Tiredness.
  • Sore throat.
  • Sneezing.
  • Itchy or watery eyes.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.

Both: Per the CDC, both COVID-19 and seasonal allergies can lead to a cough, headaches and fatigue.

Yes, but: Chills and fever remain more common with the novel coronavirus.

The bigger picture: The coronavirus is still infecting thousands of people in the United States every day. At least 47,000 people were infected with COVID-19 in the last day, per the CDC.

