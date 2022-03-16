Congress denies additional COVID funding: How could this affect Americans?

Detailed in a letter from the White House on Tuesday, the United States is running out of COVID-19 funding that offers free vaccinations, tests and treatment to the immunocompromised.



The letter said the government will have to cut back on offering these resources to the American public within the next week.

Last week, Congress voted on a government spending bill but declined to add $22.5 billion to the bill for continued funding for COVID-19-related spending.



The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The president did not speak as to why the COVID-19 funding was not approved.

Republicans question the use of previous funding

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has approved over $3.8 billion in COVID-19 relief funding. In all, 35 Republican senators, led by Utah’s Sen. Mitt Romney, sent a letter to the president, inquiring where the previous allotted funding had gone.

“Before we would consider supporting an additional $30 billion for COVID-19 relief, Congress must receive a full accounting. of how the government has already spent the first $6 trillion,” the letter from the senators read.

At the time of reporting, the White House has not yet explained how the $6 trillion in COVID-19 relief has been spent, according to NPR.

What a lack of additional COVID funding could mean for future relief efforts

After the rejection of additional funding, the White House wrote a letter to Congress on Tuesday, saying what a lack of COVID-19 funding means for the U.S.

