What does ‘medium COVID’ mean?

Experts have been expressing concern about “long COVID-19” for years now, signaling the damaging long-term side effects of a COVID-19 infection.

But there appears to be another type of COVID to monitor — “medium COVID.”



So what is “medium COVID,” exactly? Well, NPR’s Nina Feldman described it as a time when you suffer from COVID-19 symptoms after infection, but those symptoms won’t leave you “bedridden or unable to perform daily functions.” “Medium COVID” describes the Americans “caught somewhere in between,” she wrote.

It’s for people who experience lingering symptoms from COVID-19 for a few weeks rather than the monthslong experience of long COVID-19.

What they’re saying: “There could be more to help people understand that it’s not always a quick bounce back right away after the initial infection,” Dr. Ben Abramoff, director of the Post-COVID Assessment and Recovery Clinic at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, told NPR. “This is still a very significant viral infection, and sometimes it’s just a more gradual recovery process than people’s previous viral illnesses.”

Long COVID-19 symptoms often include brain fog, difficulty concentrating, sleep issues, fatigue and COVID-19 symptoms that “were so severe that many people were unable to work,” per Self.com.

In fact, a new study published in The Lancet Public Health found feelings of depression and anxiety can last 1.5 years after your original COVID-19 infection, which shows long COVID-19 symptoms can impact your mental health.

It’s clear that a COVID-19 infection doesn’t disappear right away for some and that the coronavirus can have long-lasting symptoms.