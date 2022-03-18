Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 18, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

The recent COVID outbreak around the world is the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ WHO says

A new wave of COVID-19 cases has been worrying experts

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 18, 2022 8 a.m. MDT
SHARE The recent COVID outbreak around the world is the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ WHO says
A health worker in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

A health worker holds a cotton swab to take a throat swab sample at a coronavirus testing site inside a hotel used for people who worked at the 2022 Winter Paralympics to stay during a period of health quarantine, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Andy Wong, Associated Press

Countries across the world should remain vigilant against the novel coronavirus due to a recent wave of COVID-19 cases spreading around the world, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.

Driving the news: “These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we’re seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” WHO’s head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters, per NBC News.

  • The rise in cases has been linked to the new BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant.
  • Lifting public health recommendations and restrictions contributed to the spread, too, the WHO said, according to NBC News.
Related

The bigger picture: COVID-19 cases have started to increase around the world during the last week, triggering lockdowns in Asia and concerns in Europe.


What they’re saying: “Without a doubt, opening up society and having people mingle indoors is clearly something that is a contributor, as well as overall waning immunity, which means we’ve really got to stay heads-up and keep our eye on the pattern here,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN

  • “So that’s the reason why we’re watching this very carefully.”

Next Up In Coronavirus
What does ‘medium COVID’ mean?
Where you live might affect your view of COVID-19
This COVID-19 symptom is rarer than previously thought
Will ‘revenge travel’ urge overpower rising costs of spring/summer getaways?
What severe COVID-19 symptoms can tell us about the potential next COVID surge
White House warns COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines could run out without more money from Congress. Will Utah have what’s needed?