The recent COVID outbreak around the world is the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ WHO says

Countries across the world should remain vigilant against the novel coronavirus due to a recent wave of COVID-19 cases spreading around the world, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.

These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO's head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters, per NBC News.



The rise in cases has been linked to the new BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant.

Lifting public health recommendations and restrictions contributed to the spread, too, the WHO said, according to NBC News.

COVID-19 cases have started to increase around the world during the last week, triggering lockdowns in Asia and concerns in Europe.



