What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak.

Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.



In fact, 39% of COVID-19 cases in those two states are attributed to the new variant, per CBS News.

The variant has started to spread around the world, hitting countries such as China, the United Kingdom and more.

Symptoms: With the rising nature of the BA.2 variant, it’s natural to wonder what COVID-19 symptoms you might experience during an infection.



Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 variant spreads faster than previous variants.

Two major symptoms include:



Dizziness

Fatigue

The bigger picture: Scientists have recently gathered some evidence that the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant can cause severe COVID-19 symptoms, as I reported for the Deseret News.

