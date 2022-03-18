What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak.
Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
- In fact, 39% of COVID-19 cases in those two states are attributed to the new variant, per CBS News.
- The variant has started to spread around the world, hitting countries such as China, the United Kingdom and more.
Symptoms: With the rising nature of the BA.2 variant, it’s natural to wonder what COVID-19 symptoms you might experience during an infection.
- Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer Francisco Velazquez told KREM 2 News that the BA.2 variant spreads faster than previous variants.
Two major symptoms include:
- Dizziness
- Fatigue
The bigger picture: Scientists have recently gathered some evidence that the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant can cause severe COVID-19 symptoms, as I reported for the Deseret News.
- In fact, scientists have suggested that the BA.2 variant can lead to more severe symptoms compared to the previous original omicron variant strain.