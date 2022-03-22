Dr. Fauci says there likely won’t be a surge from the new COVID-19 variant

There probably won’t be another coronavirus surge in the United States from the BA.2 subvariant, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus.

The backdrop: COVID-19 cases have seen an uptick in recent weeks overseas, specifically in Asia and Europe due to the omicron variant’s subvariant, the BA.2 variant.



Last week, multiple experts predicted COVID-19 cases will rise in the United States, too.

Driving the news: “Hopefully, we won’t see a surge,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” program over the weekend, per The Hill.



“I don’t think we will,” he added. “The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated. And for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted, so that’s really where we stand right now.”

Fauci said the United States doesn’t need to reverse the loosening of restrictions right now, either.

“I would expect that we might see an uptick in cases here in the United States because, only a week or so ago, the CDC came out with their modification of the metrics for what would be recommended for masking indoors, and much of the country right now is in that zone, where masking indoors is not required,” he said, as I wrote for the Deseret News.