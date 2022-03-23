This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States.

Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.

Driving the news: Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, told The Associated Press that the U.S. will likely see a rise in cases over the next few weeks.

What he said: “It’s inevitable we will see a BA.2 wave here.”



“Keep your guard up,” Topol said. “This is not over.”

Yes, but: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said he doesn’t expect there to be a surge in the United States due to the coronavirus vaccine and natural immunity, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What he said: “I don’t think we will,” he added. “The easiest way to prevent that is to continue to get people vaccinated. And for those who have been vaccinated, to continue to get them boosted, so that’s really where we stand right now.”

The bigger picture: Coronavirus cases have been rising in Asia and Europe over the last few weeks due to the omicron variant’s subvariant, the BA.2 variant.

