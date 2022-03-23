Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 
Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 23, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
An illustration of the novel coronavirus.

Illustration by Michelle Budge, Deseret News

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.

Driving the news: Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that you can’t tell the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19.

Symptoms: Gounder said specific symptoms such as the sniffles, a cough or a stuffy nose could all be from COVID-19, the flu or seasonal allergies.

  • “So you have those symptoms, just take a test,” she said.

The bigger picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that explained how to tell the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

The CDC chart said the following symptoms are from COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills.
  • Cough.
  • Body aches.
  • Headaches.
  • Tiredness.
  • Loss of taste or smell.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Sore throat.
  • Sneezing.
  • Itchy or watery eyes.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.

Meanwhile, allergy symptoms often include:

  • Cough.
  • Headaches.
  • Tiredness.
  • Sore throat.
  • Sneezing.
  • Itchy or watery eyes.
  • Runny or stuffy nose.

