Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.

Driving the news: Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that you can’t tell the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19.



“You need to take a test,” she said.

Symptoms: Gounder said specific symptoms such as the sniffles, a cough or a stuffy nose could all be from COVID-19, the flu or seasonal allergies.



“So you have those symptoms, just take a test,” she said.

The bigger picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently shared a chart that explained how to tell the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

The CDC chart said the following symptoms are from COVID-19:



Fever or chills.

Cough.

Body aches.

Headaches.

Tiredness.

Loss of taste or smell.

Shortness of breath.

Sore throat.

Sneezing.

Itchy or watery eyes.

Runny or stuffy nose.

Meanwhile, allergy symptoms often include:

