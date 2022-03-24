Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 
Coronavirus U.S. & World

COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test

Seasonal allergies and an uptick in COVID-19 cases may be reason enough to get a new coronavirus test

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 24, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
SHARE COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test
An illustration of the omicron variant.

Seasonal allergies and an uptick in COVID-19 cases may be reason enough to get a new coronavirus test.

Photo illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

There are still plenty of reasons to get a COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases remain low.

The backdrop: Experts warned that symptoms from the omicron variant’s subvariant — called BA.2 — might be mistaken for springtime allergies, according to CBS News.

  • Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that it’s hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and allergies.
  • Getting a test, she said, is the best way to remain safe and sure about why you’re experiencing symptoms.
Related

The reasons: Officials with the West Piedmont Health District told WDBJ7-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, that there are some fundamental reasons to get a COVID-19 test right now, even as COVID-19 cases remain low.

  • Get a test if you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve been in a large crowd or exposed to someone who had COVID-19.
  • COVID-19 tests are helpful if you’re planning to be around high-risk family members.
  • Getting a COVID-19 test may be helpful if you’re experiencing symptoms different than what you normally feel in the spring.


What they’re saying: “COVID is not gone. It’s not going to go fully away. It’s always going to be at the back of our minds and a variant could pop up here or there and we need to be ready for that,” Nancy Bell, of the West Piedmont Health District, told WDBJ7-TV.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Who should be concerned about the BA.2? Here’s what a COVID expert says
The Biden administration can’t buy you a fourth COVID-19 shot right now
Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies
This new COVID variant could cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids
Experts say the U.S. might not see the next COVID-19 surge coming