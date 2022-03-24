COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test

There are still plenty of reasons to get a COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases remain low.

The backdrop: Experts warned that symptoms from the omicron variant’s subvariant — called BA.2 — might be mistaken for springtime allergies, according to CBS News.



Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that it’s hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and allergies.

Getting a test, she said, is the best way to remain safe and sure about why you’re experiencing symptoms.

The reasons: Officials with the West Piedmont Health District told WDBJ7-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, that there are some fundamental reasons to get a COVID-19 test right now, even as COVID-19 cases remain low.



Get a test if you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve been in a large crowd or exposed to someone who had COVID-19.

COVID-19 tests are helpful if you’re planning to be around high-risk family members.

Getting a COVID-19 test may be helpful if you’re experiencing symptoms different than what you normally feel in the spring.