COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test

There are still plenty of reasons to get a COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases remain low.

The backdrop: Experts warned that symptoms from the omicron variant’s subvariant — called BA.2 — might be mistaken for springtime allergies, according to CBS News.



Dr. Celine Gounder, a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CBS News that it’s hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and allergies.

Getting a test, she said, is the best way to remain safe and sure about why you’re experiencing symptoms.

The reasons: Officials with the West Piedmont Health District told WDBJ7-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, that there are some fundamental reasons to get a COVID-19 test right now, even as COVID-19 cases remain low.



Get a test if you’ve had COVID-19 symptoms and you’ve been in a large crowd or exposed to someone who had COVID-19.

COVID-19 tests are helpful if you’re planning to be around high-risk family members.

Getting a COVID-19 test may be helpful if you’re experiencing symptoms different than what you normally feel in the spring.

“COVID is not gone. It’s not going to go fully away. It’s always going to be at the back of our minds and a variant could pop up here or there and we need to be ready for that,” Nancy Bell, of the West Piedmont Health District, told WDBJ7-TV.