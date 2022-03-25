There’s a 1 in 5 chance of a future dangerous COVID-19 variant, expert says

There’s a 1 in 5 chance that there will be a dangerous new coronavirus variant in the near future, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Bloomberg Thursday.

Driving the news: Bancel said that the new variant would be considerably more troublesome than the current versions of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: According to Bancel, this would require vulnerable populations to receive another round of coronavirus vaccines and annual booster shots to stay safe.

What he said: “I think there’s an 80% chance that the variants that we’re going to see in the future are manageable from a severity standpoint and vaccine production,” Bancel told Bloomberg.



“But I think we should always be very cautious, because there’s a 20% chance that something happens in some of the new variants that is very virulent.”

Flashback: Scientists told Newsweek in August 2021 that there was a potential “doomsday COVID variant” that would be worse than the delta variant. Not long after, the omicron variant arrived, causing widespread cases across the United States.



“I wouldn’t be incredibly surprised if something else came along that’s even more transmissible,” Eric Vail, director of molecular pathology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Newsweek.

“There’s simply no way you can have such low rates of vaccination around the world with the virus ping-ponging between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. I’m an immunologist. The probability of us seeing a vaccine-resistant strain is very high,” he said, according to Fortune.