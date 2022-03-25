Facebook Twitter
Symptoms from the BA.2 variant aren’t clear-cut, doctors say

Experts remain unsure about what to expect from the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 25, 2022 8:30 p.m. MDT
An illustration of the coronavirus.

Experts remain unsure about what to expect from the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus.

Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

The coronavirus symptoms you experience from the BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — may depend on your vaccination status.

Why this matters: The BA.2 variant has slowly become a more dominant variant in the United States, with a potential slight uptick expected in the United States.

Driving the news: Dr. Jasmine Plummer, a genomics researcher with Cedars-Sinai, told KABC that the BA.2 variant spreads faster than the original omicron variant, but it might not make you sicker.

Symptoms: So far, it doesn’t appear the BA.2 variant makes people suffer more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

  • “If you’re vaccinated, it seems to be more milder symptoms, and I’m very hopeful that we’re not going to have an additional strain on the health care system,” she said.


The bigger picture: Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and medical analyst, told CNN those vulnerable populations may need to worry about the BA.2 variant more than others.

  • Wen told CNN anyone who is “vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 despite vaccination should be concerned about the coronavirus in general.”
  • She said that “COVI-19 infection will result in mild illness” for most people.

