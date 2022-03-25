Symptoms from the BA.2 variant aren’t clear-cut, doctors say

The coronavirus symptoms you experience from the BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — may depend on your vaccination status.

Why this matters: The BA.2 variant has slowly become a more dominant variant in the United States, with a potential slight uptick expected in the United States.

Driving the news: Dr. Jasmine Plummer, a genomics researcher with Cedars-Sinai, told KABC that the BA.2 variant spreads faster than the original omicron variant, but it might not make you sicker.

Symptoms: So far, it doesn’t appear the BA.2 variant makes people suffer more severe COVID-19 symptoms.



“If you’re vaccinated, it seems to be more milder symptoms, and I’m very hopeful that we’re not going to have an additional strain on the health care system,” she said.

Wen told CNN anyone who is “vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19 despite vaccination should be concerned about the coronavirus in general.”

She said that “COVI-19 infection will result in mild illness” for most people.