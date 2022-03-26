Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 26, 2022 
WHO reveals the brutal reason why the BA.2 variant has hit Europe

The BA.2 subvariant for the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in Europe

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 26, 2022 8 a.m. MDT
The BA.2 subvariant for the coronavirus has been spreading rapidly in Europe, and officials know why it happened.

Illustration by Zoe Peterson, Deseret News

Europe has been dealing with a new spike in coronavirus cases due to reopening and loosening of restrictions too soon, an official with the World Health Organization said.

Why it matters: The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has been running rapidly through Europe, worrying experts that the variant will spread to the United States.

Driving the news: Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said Tuesday that the coronavirus has been rising in 18 European countries because of lifted COVID-19 restrictions, per CNN.

  • Kluge said that Europe lifted restrictions “brutally, from too much to too few.”
  • He said that he is “optimistic, but vigilant” about the state of the pandemic.


The bigger picture: Europe has seen a COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, raising questions about why COVID-19 is spreading so fast after a brief lull period without many cases, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What they’re saying: Experts said the COVID-19 outbreak will likely spread to the United States.

  • “Why wouldn’t it come here? Are we vaccinated enough? I don’t know,” Kimberly Prather, a professor of atmospheric chemistry and an expert on aerosol transmission at the University of California at San Diego, told The Washington Post.
  • “So I’m wearing my mask still. … I am the only person indoors, and people look at me funny, and I don’t care.”
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said the outbreak has been linked to the BA.2 becoming more transmissible and because society is opening up more.
