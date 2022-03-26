WHO reveals the brutal reason why the BA.2 variant has hit Europe

Europe has been dealing with a new spike in coronavirus cases due to reopening and loosening of restrictions too soon, an official with the World Health Organization said.

Why it matters: The BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron variant — has been running rapidly through Europe, worrying experts that the variant will spread to the United States.

Driving the news: Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said Tuesday that the coronavirus has been rising in 18 European countries because of lifted COVID-19 restrictions, per CNN.



Kluge said that Europe lifted restrictions “brutally, from too much to too few.”

He said that he is “optimistic, but vigilant” about the state of the pandemic.

Europe has seen a COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, raising questions about why COVID-19 is spreading so fast after a brief lull period without many cases, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What they’re saying: Experts said the COVID-19 outbreak will likely spread to the United States.

