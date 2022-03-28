WIll there be another new COVID-19 variant after omicron and the BA.2 variant?

There is still potential for the novel coronavirus to mutate into a new coronavirus variant, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News.

Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that the coronavirus is constantly evolving, which could lead to a new variant down the line.

What he said: “COVID-19 is an evolving virus, and like any other virus it has a tendency to mutate,” Quigley said.



“So long as there are accessible hosts (unvaccinated) where the virus can replicate there will be the continued risk of future mutations and hence new variants,” he added.

“It is hoped that any new variant does not cause new disease and/or make the existing vaccines ineffective.”

The bigger picture: Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Bloomberg Thursday that there’s about a 20% chance of a new dangerous coronavirus variant emerging in the near future.



He said that the new COVID-19 variant would be more troublesome for people, especially vulnerable populations.

Such a variant would require more boosters and restrictions.

“But I think we should always be very cautious, because there’s a 20% chance that something happens in some of the new variants that is very virulent.”

“I think there’s an 80% chance that the variants that we’re going to see in the future are manageable from a severity standpoint and vaccine production,” Bancel told Bloomberg.

Worth noting: Scientists told Newsweek in August 2021 that there was a potential “doomsday COVID variant” down the line. This was expressed before the rise of the omicron variant, which surged through the United States this winter.

