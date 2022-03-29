Long COVID symptoms might depend on the COVID variant

The different coronavirus variants may create various long COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study.

Driving the news: The study — which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) in April — found that each COVID-19 variant leads to different long-term COVID-19 symptoms.



For example , the alpha variant of the coronavirus led to muscle aches and pain, insomnia, brain fog, anxiety and depression compared to the original strain of the virus.

The study also found that those who suffered from severe COVID-19 were six times more likely to experience long COVID-19 symptoms, according to a press release on the study.

Top symptoms: The study said about 76% of patients reported at least one COVID-19 symptom that stayed with them after infection. Some of the most common symptoms included:



Shortness of breath (37%)

Chronic fatigue (36%)

Sleep problems (16%)

Brain fog (13%)

Visual problems (13%).

Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about 70% of long COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues after infections.

In fact, 75% of people infected with long COVID-19 symptoms can’t work because of how debilitating their symptoms are, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Long COVID-19 remains one of the most troubling aspects of a coronavirus infection as the virus continues to impact people’s lives well after their initial sickness wraps up.